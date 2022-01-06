Inspiring journey of Maya Sable who abandons manual scavenging for dignified living

The practice of manual scavenging is still going on despite a ban on this deplorable practice in 1993. Though it is illegal on paper, still a large section of people, mostly belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) groups, are compelled to risk their lives cleaning septic tanks and manholes. According to the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013 it is also an offence to engage anyone in manual scavenging.

Maya Sable, now 35, has worked as a manual scavenger for over a decade. “For 12 years, I worked in the unorganised sector in deplorable conditions. And then, my husband left me, leaving me to fend for myself and our three daughters."

Advertisement

Maya was placed at a Clean and Care Facilities Service as a housekeeping staff after finishing her training at Harpic World Toilet College, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. She is now earning more than double her income as a sanitation worker. She now has access to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, Provident Fund, ESI and insurance. She works only for 8-hour day and is actively promoting awareness among other workers and organising training for them at HWTC.

A confident Maya now advocates proper training for all sanitation workers.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to safe sanitation, clean water and hygiene for all.

The coffee table book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on December 19, 2021, highlights the lives of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College and are now enjoying a dignified life.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.