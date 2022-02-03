Inspiring story of Bhartiben: A Single mother secures future of her children

Manual scavenging is still practiced in many regions of India, despite a ban on it since 1993. Manual scavengers often face social discrimination and risk their lives due to hazardous work conditions. The financial instability and social stigma attached to the work often leaves the sanitation workers vulnerable.

This situation was no different for Bhartiben Sarwan, who was forced to take up sanitation work after her husband’s death.

“My husband’s family migrated from Rajasthan to Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, almost 70 years ago. After my husband’s death, I became the sole breadwinner in my family, which pushed me to sanitation work," says Bhartiben Sarwan.

Manual scavenging is a traditional responsibility entrusted on individuals that is dependent on an age-old caste system. Owing to this scenario, men and women belonging to certain sections of the society are forced to earn a livelihood as sanitation workers. Poverty also makes situation worse for many.

Bhartiben may have taken up sanitation work out of need, but she takes great pride in it. “If we stopped cleaning for even a day, the amount of garbage collection would be unmanageable, the entire city would be filled with filth. That is why my work is so essential," she says.

As a single parent, Bhartiben has worked hard to give her children a bright future. “I’ve put both my children through school, and my son now works in a garment company," she proudly says.

A book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ contains stories on the lives of sanitation workers like Bhartiben. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Pani, a News 18-Harpic India initiative, is a campaign for water conservation, sanitation and hygiene.

