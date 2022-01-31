Jobless scavenger to government employees: Dilip Wagh’s journey of transformation

Dilip Sahebrao Wagh used to work as scavenger without ever paying heed to any safety precautions and without any awareness about technology that could help make his work more convenient and safer. Although he was working as a cleaner, he had no idea about cleaning equipment. He was scared of working in unhygienic conditions.

Once he came to know about the training programme of the Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC), Aurangabad, Dilip discovered a world outside of scavenging.

“For years, I worked as a scavenger, without ever paying heed to any safety precautions and without any awareness about technology that could help make my work more convenient and safe. Although I was working as a cleaner, I had no idea about cleaning equipment. I was scared, working in unhygienic conditions, surrounded by diseases. I never knew how to take care of myself," remembers Dilip.

However, the training at HWTC helped him to learn new techniques and use of machines for sanitation work.

“I had no idea that such training existed for cleaners. As I learnt newer techniques to get work done, my excitement at the scope of work in the sanitation sector grew," says Dilip about his training. Having got his certificate from Harpic World Toilet College, Dilip got a government job at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

“It was like a dream come true for my entire family—me, going from a jobless scavenger to a government employee," he gushes.

During the pandemic, when the corporation didn’t give the workers any safety kits, Dilip purchased one himself for his safety.

“I am now, more than ever, aware of my personal safety," he smiles.

The Harpic World Toilet College was started in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in August 2018 to train the sanitation workers for a better livelihood. The college in its first year trained 3200 sanitation workers. Most of the workers trained at the college have got jobs in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Dilip. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 - Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

