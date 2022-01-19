Journey of Vilas Gaikwad: A sanitation worker’s quest for education

Untouchability and social exclusion have almost become an intrinsic part of life for those who are engaged in manual scavenging. Workers employed as manual scavengers continue in the deplorable job because they have hardly any alternative choices for a living. These are usually the people from India’s poorest and most marginalised sections, where even food security is a major concern.

The poor financial condition forced Vilas Gaikwad to join his father, who was a manual scavenger. Vilas dropped out of college as his father could not afford to pay for his education.

“I left college to work as a scavenger alongside my father. He was unable to afford my college fee, so I joined him in the sewers. My parents had lived their entire lives as scavengers and I thought that’s what I would end up doing, too," recalls Vilas.

While most of the sanitation workers continue this work because they have no other livelihood options, fortunately for Vilas, the doors opened at a time when he had given up hope for a better life.

After completing his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Vilas got placed at Prozone Mall at Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

“It’s the best job I could’ve asked for. But I also now understand the importance of education and want to pick up from where I left off, even if that means doing my BA at the age of 35," says Vilas, who has now enrolled himself for a Bachelor’s degree.

“My family is very supportive of my desire to complete my education and I’m happy my children, too, want a higher education," he proudly adds.

The Harpic World Toilet College, India’s first, was established by British consumer goods major Reckitt in Maharasthra’s Aurangabad with an aim to upskill and train the sanitation workers. The college started operating from August 2018 and since then hundreds of sanitation workers have been trained and got placements in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Vilas. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 - Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

