Laxmi Ghodke’s inspiring journey: Manual scavenger to supervisor of a hospital

From cleaning toilets for years to becoming the first lady supervisor in a private hospital in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, 35-year-old, Laxmi Vijay Ghodke has seen a phenomenal change in his life.

Laxmi led an undignified life for a long time by cleaning toilets without any acknowledgement as the job of a sanitation worker is considered to be done by people who belong to lower caste and often they are treated as untouchables.

According to Laxmi for eight years, she has done this job without any safety equipment forcing her to risk her and her family’s health. She says, “For eight years, I cleaned public toilets without any respect or acknowledgment, even from my family. I may have been cleaning toilets, but I still brought home money. And I did what I did without any safety equipment, in deplorable conditions."

Advertisement

But a training programme at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad, has given a new direction to Laxmi’s life. She has now abandoned manuan scavenging for better livelihood.

The training at the HWTC enabled her to land a job at Aurangabad’s MGM hospital where she was promoted to the post of supervisor after sometime due to her dedication and hard work.

Expressing her happiness she says, “They were so impressed with my work and my dedication, I was quickly promoted to the post of supervisor." The training at the Toilet college has helped her to become the first lady supervisor of the hospital.

“And now, my family, especially my children, love to boast about my accomplishments. Our Laxmi is a supervisor in a hospital!’ they say, " adds beaming Laxmi.

Advertisement

Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all. The campaign aims at bringing all efforts together for the availability of clean drinking water, safe sanitation and hygiene.

A book on lives that were transformed under Harpic India’s initiative was launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day. ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles the journey of such sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College. They are now living a dignified life.

Join the Mission Paani campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.