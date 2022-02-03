Manual scavenger to community mobiliser: How Gramalaya transformed Selva Mary

Selva Mary used to work for Tiruchirappalli City Corporation in Tamil Nadu, where she cleaned community toilets in slums. She used to segregate waste with bare hands without any safety gear and PPE kits risking her health every day.

“People would dispose of unwanted materials like bottles, plastic sheets and even soiled napkins and clothes used during their menstrual cycles. I had no option but to remove them with my bare hands. I often carried the stench with me, in my mind, while going about my everyday life. But that wasn’t all. I was also often at the receiving end of slurs and various forms of abuse from the very slum dwellers I was cleaning up after," says Selva.

However, things took a turn for the better after Mary attended various health education programmes at Gramalaya, an NGO working for the welfare and rehabilitation of manual scavengers. Selva now uses safety gears while working and follows hygiene practices.

“The good people at Gramalaya have persistently encouraged us and insisted we use safety gear while working. They’ve also inculcated a number of hygiene practices that have made my work easier and safer," says Selva.

Besides, the periodical medical check-ups, by the NGO, have ensured good health for her family. Mary is now an office bearer at a unique community-based organisation (CBO) formed by Gramalaya. She is also working for the welfare of fellow sanitation workers in her locality.

“I feel very proud to be able to educate my fellow workers and family, besides doing better myself," beams Selva.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles many such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched, on November 19, 2021, at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event.

Mission Pani, a News 18-Harpic India initiative, is a campaign for water conservation, sanitation and hygiene.

