Manual scavenging to dignified living: Inspiring journey of Lakshaman Dahibhate

Lakshaman Dahibhate began scavenging when he was very young. He also started drinking and chewing tobacco and that is where all his money went, instead of his children’s education.

At work, he would go down a manhole without safety gear and the contractor would take advantage, appreciating him, so that he could push me to keep putting his life on the line.

The majority of manual scavengers in India are forced to do so because they are powerless and deprived of opportunities for a better livelihood. They are stigmatised by society and are regarded as outcasts. Most of them have been oppressed so much that they have lost hope for a change. They resort to manual scavenging considering that as their only source of income.

On a positive note, Lakshman believes that his training at Harpic World Toilet College(HWTC) has helped him become a better person, not just a better sanitation worker. He now works with a self-help group as well.

“I’ve realized my responsibility towards my family and now I am now more considerate of them and am focusing on my children’s education and upbringing," says Lakshman.

On World Toilet Day, a book was released about the lives that were changed and transformed as a result of Harpic India’s initiative. “101 Stories of Inspiration," is a compilation of the stories of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and now live a dignified life.

Lakshman has also learnt of the hazards of his occupation.

“Never again will I go anywhere near an open drain or sewer without any safety equipment and protective gear. I now work with a self-help group and we all use modern machines and safety equipment, earning our money with dignity," says Lakshman.

