Mission Paani: Reckitt’s Gaurav Jain calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ for a cleaner India

Mission Pani is a step towards taking the agenda of cleaner India forward and the objective of the campaign can only be achieved with efforts from all, Gaurav Jain, Reckitt’s Senior Vice President for South Asia advocated on the occasion of the World Toilet Day.

Speaking at the Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event, he said,“With Mission Paani we are taking the mission of clean India forward. As the Prime Minister has put it as Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, in the last seven years what has worked in this country is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash."

“But it is also Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Unless all of us come together to make it work, it won’t. The last seven years has been about getting everybody together and be it the government, private sector or NGOs, all of these forces work towards a mission of making India clean," he added.

Advertisement

Talking about the access to quality hygiene and sanitation facilities, Gaurav Jain said, “There is a fight which is about access to highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment as a right, not a privilege. “As a company, our purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a healthier, cleaner world."

“Reckitt works towards the three goals of the UN’s sustainable development which deals with water, sanitation, health and equality for all," he added.

Gaurav Jain also put the spotlight on the menace of manual scavenging in India. He said that the people engaged in the horrendous job suffer physically and socially. Under Reckitt’s initiatives 8,000 people have been trained with special skills, Jain informed.

Mission Paani, an initiative by Network 18 and Harpic India, is a campaign for creating awareness on water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene for all. The Mission Paani World Toilet Day event has brought together the key personalities from the sanitation sector, environment warriors, stakeholders from the government, public health experts and industry experts among others to take forward the agenda of sustainable sanitation.

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the Mission Paani initiative by Network 18 and Harpic India has pledged to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sanitation security for all citizens. Mission Paani is an initiative towards saving water and sustaining it for generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency.

You can be part of this revolution too and join the Mission Paani initiative, just log onto Mission Paani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.