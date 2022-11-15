Mission Swachhta aur Paani is set to culminate its second season with a Grand Telethon on World Toilet Day and introduce its new slogan of inclusive sanitation

Network18 Group’s revolutionary sanitation awareness campaign in association with Reckitt – is now entering its third season with a new mission of inclusive sanitation. The spectacular event will also mark the launch of a newer and bigger sanitation initiative titled Mission Swachhta Aur Paani with the slogan “Mil Kar Lein Ye Zimmedari".

The telethon will see film stars, artists, grassroots sanitation movement leaders, change makers and water warriors coming together for the cause of water, sanitation and hygiene.

Renowned lyricist Kausar Munir pledge and preamble for Mission Swachhta aur Paani, called on citizens to collectively undertake efforts at the individual and community levels to work towards water conservation and ensuring safe sanitation for every Indian. The initiative’s thought-provoking and revolutionary preamble also promised to work towards providing safe water and sanitation to every Indian. The initiative had the aim of spreading more information about WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and ‘leaving no one behind’.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani initiative was launched in the presence of Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with many other leaders.

“It is extremely important that after 75 years of Independence, we work together to give safe water and toilets to every home in the country. India will only be healthy if it has clean drinking water and clean air to breathe," Birla said on the occasion.

“A lot of work is being done in rural areas in liquid and solid waste management. Every citizen should pledge to work towards sanitation and access to safe water so that we can walk together towards making a new India," added Shekhawat.

Actor and Campaign Ambassador Akshay Kumar also graced the event.

“A lack of sanitation not only impacts health but also holds back economic growth. It is imminent for all of us to support this initiative and take the message to a larger number of people, especially in rural India," he said at the event.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani initiative aims to bring in a new understanding of the importance of equal sanitation, water cleanliness, and the need for accessibility to such resources for every citizen in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of healthy living for all (SDG 3) as well as access to water and sanitation for all (SDG 6).

Mission Pani, a News 18 and Harpic India initiative, advocates the availability and usage of clean water and safe sanitation for all. Join hands for Mission Swachhta Aur Paani- Mil Kar Lein Ye Zimmedari to ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene. For more information log on to: Mission Swachhta Aur Paani

