Once a Manual Scavenger, Aurangabad youth to become a science graduate soon

Sairam Kambale was a bright student and wanted to continue his education but poverty was the main roadblock. To support his parents he started working as a manual scavenger only at the age of 16.

He used to clean toilets earning only Rs 1,000 per month. It was a big support for his parents, who were also manual scavengers. But, as usual, Sairam had his share of social discrimination and hardships. Even people would not pay him for his work at times.

“I was a bright child, full of dreams cut short by poverty. I started cleaning toilets at 16, making less than Rs 1,000 a month, but even that was a big help to my parents, who were scavengers, too. But the most difficult part was, people often refused to pay me after I’d done the work," recalls Sairam.

Advertisement

Sairam’s life changed dramatically after he joined the Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. He is now going to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in next few months.

“My mentors at Harpic World Toilet College gave me all the encouragement I needed to begin studying again," says Sairam.

The mentors at HWTC noticed the innovative mind of Sairam and trained him to become an Ideal Toilet Module Developer. Now, he seemed to have gotten his dreams back on track, at the very least!

India’s first toilet college was established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018 to train the sanitation workers in safety norms and to enable them for sustainable employment. In the first year of the operation the college trained 3200 sanitation workers.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers like Sairam. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Advertisement

News18 and Harpic India’s Mission Paani initiative is a campaign for universal access to adequate sanitation, clean water and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.