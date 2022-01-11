Partnering for Change: Harpic World Toilet College transforms life of Avinash Gade

Avinash Bhaginath Gade’s father passed away when he was just two. The situation at his home was so bad that he had to take up scavenging, by the time he turned 12, to support his family. As he grew up he wanted to stop working as a manual scavenger in search of better livelihood options. But it was difficult for Avinash as he had no education or technical knowledge.

Things changed dramatically for Avinash after he joined the online training programme of Harpic World Toilet College.

“The situation at home was terrible, so I had to take up scavenging by the time I was 12, to support my family. As I grew older, I began to look for a skilled job, but had no education or technical knowledge," recalls Avinash.

The training at HWTC taught him everything he needed to know about the sanitation business, be it new technologies or various other jobs available in the industry.

Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, established India’s first World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, in August 2018. The college polished the skills of 3200 sanitation workers in its first year and helped them in securing long-term employment.

“I now feel enthusiastic about this work I once despised so much. I wanted to achieve so much in life and was convinced I needed to change my field of work for it, but not now," says Avinash after his training.

The training programme has boosted the confidence of Avinash and many fellow workers around him are treating Avinash with respect. Their attitude has changed. “I got my younger sister married, all with my own hard-earned money," boasts Avinash.

The stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers have been compiled into a book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration.’ On November 19, 2021, the book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign on clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene.

