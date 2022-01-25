Pradip Khandagale’s inspiring journey: From manual scavenger to hotel manager

From being a manual scavenger to a manager of a 3-star hotel in Aurangabad, Pradip Nathasi Khandagale has come a long way. Pradeep, a college graduate, was unable to find a job for a year and half after completing his studies. Tired of trying everything he took up scavenging to earn a living.

“In spite of being a college graduate, I was unable to find a job. I searched for over a year and a half. Eventually, I gave up and took up scavenging. My degree felt like such a waste," says Pradip.

While Pradip had given up all hopes for a better life, the mentors at the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra came to his rescue. Guided by the mentors under a training programme for sanitation workers, Pradip was trained to use his education for better livelihood options. He was able to get a job in the housekeeping department at Hotel Atithi, a 3 star hotel in Aurangabad.

Now after a few years, he is a manager of the same hotel.

Expressing his happiness he says, “As my family says, I am a king, today, and Harpic World Toilet College has been the kingmaker of my life."

The sanitation workers force their way into clogged sewers and septic tanks often risking their lives against toxic fumes. Despite the long hours of work and hazardous conditions they earn a paltry sum, usually not enough to meet their ends.

The first World Toilet College in India was set up in August 2018 in Aurangabad by British health and hygiene product major Reckitt in association with the World Toilet Organisation (Singapore) and Jagran Pehel.

In its first year of its operation, a total of 3,200 sanitation workers were trained and secured jobs in different organisations.

A book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

