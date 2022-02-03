Punjab Sanitation worker fights caste discrimination for better future of family

The journey of Kulwinder Kumar, striving to provide a better future for his own family amid dwindling job prospects, reflects the nature and form of the crisis that sanitation workers across the country often face. Sanitation work is considered to be done by the people belonging to certain castes of the society and this even makes it worse for sanitation workers to find better livelihood options.

Kulwinder belongs to the Valmiki community. All menial work, including manual scavenging, is traditionally expected to be done by the people from Valmiki community.

“When I got married 20 years ago, I had been working as a daily wage labourer. I needed money, now that I had more responsibility, but being from the Valmiki community, I didn’t have too many options. So, I took up work as a housekeeper in a private hospital and joined a private agency as a cleaner on a contractual basis," says Kulwinder.

Kulwinder, who resides in Patiala, Punjab, with his wife and children, came across the HariBhari team four years later and it was a turning point in his life. “The visits and counselling sessions, by the HariBhari Patiala Waste Management team, taught me about waste management and safety at the workplace," he explains.

“I decided to take up a part-time job with HariBhari, so I could make enough to save up for a better future for my children." HariBhari appointed him as a part-time housekeeper.

“My wife also works as a housekeeper to support our three little boys. We are all doing great," says Kulwinder.

