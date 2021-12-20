Sanitation for All: Women-friendly toilets needed for a cleaner India

A survey by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on public toilets in Delhi in November 2019 found that around 55% of the toilets were either completely unusable or extremely dirty. The survey found that the worst toilets, in terms of usability and cleanliness, were found in East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, followed by North and South Delhi municipal corporations. The Ministry had surveyed a total 1,175 toilets in the city.

This is not the scenario only in the national capital but also in most of the major cities across India when it comes to usability of public toilets. The women suffer more compared to men due to the lack of public sanitation facilities.

The safety concerns, poor maintenance of toilets and lack of water supply often force women to defecate in the open. Poor maintenance of toilets with no electricity, water supply, broken doors and clogged sewerage make the situation worse. For instance, a recent study by Action Aid India showed that about 30% of public toilets in Delhi had minimal infrastructure to protect the privacy and safety of women and around 46% of the toilets were unguarded.

Using community toilets situated at a distance from the residential area is a tough task for women due to the safety concerns. Women often complain of groping and harassment, specifically in urban slum areas, while going to use public toilets. Other major reasons for women avoiding public toilets include insufficient water availability, stench, male caretakers and joint premises for both male and female.

While a huge number of women wait till they reach home even if they feel the need to use a toilet when they are out, only a fraction use a public facility to relieve themselves. Many women do not use public conveniences due to unhygienic conditions and those who do, either feel insecure or have had a bad experience.

The poor state of public toilets in many parts of the country put women at a major risk of contracting serious diseases like dysentery, typhoid, urinary tract infection and vaginal infections.

While much progress has been made; the task is now to ensure that everyone has access to safe toilets including girls and women from marginalised sections.

Regular hygienic maintenance of toilets, availability of water and ensuring that they do not smell, proper locks at doors are key to making them more useful to women. Each toilet should have a dustbin for disposable waste, mug and bucket, proper lighting etc. It is also important that women should feel secure in using the public toilets. Where possible, a separate infrastructure for women may be considered, and the existing facility managers must ensure that caretakers are properly trained and sensitive to women.

A significant progress has been made under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched in October 2014, towards universal sanitation coverage. The second phase of SBM focuses on Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) protocol with an aim to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to safe sanitation. Women-friendly public toilets can help to achieve the objectives under SBM 2 and ensure access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

The women-friendly public toilets should be built keeping the safety and privacy of the women. Other aspects like accessibility, menstrual hygiene management, good maintenance with uninterrupted water supply and female caretakers can make public toilets women-friendly.

Access to clean water and safe sanitation can significantly reduce the health risks for women. The inclusive sanitation policies should include the gender specific needs of women with access to safe toilet facilities and clean water. Access to safe water is the key to sustainable sanitation. The special needs of the menstruating women and girls should also be given priority when it comes to design and usage of public toilets.

Women-friendly public toilets should be the focus for the future though maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in public toilets remains a big challenge for government bodies.

