Sanitation worker Archana Shekle’s fight for a dignified life is inspiring

Archana Shekle convinced her in-laws to let her work and she started working as a sanitation worker in a residential colony of Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Archana’s father-in-law, as well as other members of the family, believed women are born only for making food and giving birth to children and it was a tough task for Archana to convince them to go out for work. However, Archana could only earn Rs 2500 per month after all the first to go out for work.

Once a community mobiliser in Archana’s locality told her about the Harpic World Toilet College and it was a turning point in life for her.

“He told me I would get an excellent opportunity to help my family and I immediately grabbed it," says Archana.

Archana got placed as a housekeeper at Seth Nandalal Dhoot Hospital, Aurangabad, where she also gets benefits of Provident Fund and ESIC scheme.

“Once my family saw me do what no woman in my family had ever even tried, and they realised I was so good at managing my finances, they began to respect me even more," Archana exclaims.

“I’ve learnt how to mix different kinds of chemicals for maximum efficacy, and I’ve felt valuable, contributing to the hospital as well," adds Archana.

The Harpic World Toilet College started operating from its Aurangabad campus in Maharashtra in August 2018 with an aim to train the sanitation workers for a better livelihood. The first of its kind institution for sanitation workers, established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, has been instrumental in transforming the lives of many sanitation workers like Archana.

A coffee table book, titled 101 Stories of Inspiration, which was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021, carries many stories of transformation of sanitation workers, who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

