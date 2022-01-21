Sanitation worker Gulab Singh learns occupational safety, thanks to HWTC

Gulab Singh Tosamabad was cleaning toilet and working as a manual scavenger for the last 15 years as he was uneducated. He used to clean manholes and drains without any safety gear and equipment.

“Uneducated and unemployed, I started cleaning toilets alongside my father-in-law. Soon, I started cleaning manholes and choke-ups, even though I had no idea how to do it, nor did I have any equipment to do it with, or any safety gear. And before I knew it, I’d been doing this for 15 years," says Gulab.

Today, Gulab continues to work in the same profession, as a toilet cleaner at schools, but he now knows his rights and is more aware of his work, health and hygiene. He uses safety gear and washes his hands after work. The training at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad, has transformed Gulab making him aware about safety norms for sanitation workers. He is also now more informed about the rights of sanitation workers.

Advertisement

“I always wear protective equipment, wash my hands after work, shower after I get home and demand I be treated better by my employers," he says.

He narrates the changes that have come about after his training at Harpic World Toilet College. “I ask that I be given PPE and I’ve found my employers are happy to give me gloves, masks, soap, gumboots, whatever is required. It’s just that we need to ask for it," says Gulab.

His confident attitude and superior knowledge have also helped him get an increment in a very short period of time.

Advertisement

“I’m happy that the society’s view of sanitation has changed and the work is now well paid," Gulab adds.

The Harpic World Toilet College, which was started in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, has been instrumental in transforming the lives of sanitation workers since its inception. The college trained 3200 sanitation workers in its first year of operation and most of the workers trained at the college have found better paying jobs and are living a dignified life.

A coffee table book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book carries the stories of many sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College.

Advertisement

Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.