Sanitation worker Radha Shankar Koli fights all odds to educate her daughters

Radha Shankar Koli worked as a manual scavenger for years to help her family financially and she also had two daughters to look after. “I had to leave college because the situation at home was such. I needed to help out, financially, and I also had two daughters I needed to look after. For want of anything better, I worked as a scavenger," she says.

She is not alone; hundreds like her from her community are confined to this occupation.

Manual scavengers are being hired or employed temporarily by individuals, private agencies or even government bodies on a regular basis for manually cleaning the toilets and public sanitation facilities. Despite being at the forefront of keeping our cities clean the sanitation workers face discrimination, risk their lives and earn a paltry sum.

A training programme at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad changed the life of Radha forever. Radha is currently employed at the Lambodar Pharmaceutical Company in Aurangabad. She is now shouldering the responsibilities of her family and supports the education of her two daughters. “My training at Harpic World Toilet College has changed my life for the better," she says.

Radha has relocated from the slum to the Mukund Nagar area in the city, which is a more reputable neighbourhood. “My daughters have now graduated, I have a stable job and I have even saved a considerable sum for their further education," says Radha, now a proud mother.

101 Stories of Inspiration, a coffee table book, chronicles such stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Radha, who were trained at Harpic World Toilet College. Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, amplifies all efforts for safe sanitation, clean water and hygiene.

