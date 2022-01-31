Satish Kasare helps his family quit manual scavenging for better livelihood

Satish Sominath Kasare dropped out of the school to help a family of seven members. He lived in a slum and joined his four brothers as a manual scavenger for earning money.

“All I really cared about was two square meals a day. How I earned them was beside the point. Living in a family of 7, in a slum, I left school after Class 9 to earn money, scavenging alongside my four brothers, " says Satish.

It was a tough life for him and he was searching for a better job. He learnt about the training programme at the Harpic World Toilet College and enrolled for it. After his training at the college he got a job at CIPET, Aurangabad as a housekeeper.

“Once I had a better job, I guided the rest of my family towards better work, too," he said.

Satish and his family have left the slum and moved into a better neighbourhood. His brothers, too, joined Harpic World Toilet College and have moved into different sectors for work.

“Between us, we are earning more than Rs 30,000 per month. Life is good," Satish exclaims happily.

The Harpic World Toilet College has transformed the life of many sanitation workers like Satish since its establishment in August 2018. The college, first of its kind in India, was established in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, with an aim to train the sanitation workers for better livelihood options.

A book, 101 Stories of Inspiration, was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book contains the stories of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College and are now living a dignified life.

Mission Paani, a joint initiative of News18 and Harpic India, aims to ensure that everyone has access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.

