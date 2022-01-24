Scavenger at 16 to hotel staff at 23: Inspiring journey of Aurangabad Youth

Rahul Raju Shahrao started scavenging when he was just 16-year-old. His father was also a manual scavenger and he died of heart failure. Rahul feared that he would also meet the same fate someday.

Explaining his ordeal he says, “My father, who was a scavenger, too, died of heart failure. I was convinced I would meet the same fate sometime soon."

But there was a turning point for Rahul when he got enrolled into a training programme at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. The training helped him get a job at a three-star hotel.

The training and placement programme of HWTC has transformed the life of Rahul forever. Rahul has also been able to help his mother leave manual scavenging and his nightmares are all a thing of the past.

“When I walked into a 3-Star hotel for an interview, I couldn’t believe myself," says an elated Rahul.

The sanitation workers force their way into clogged sewers and septic tanks where they work for hours exposing themselves to toxic fumes. Despite the long hours of work they earn a paltry sum and often face social discrimination.

Committed to improving the lives of the sanitation workers the Harpic World Toilet College started a training programme after its inception in August 2018. In the first year of its operation 3200 sanitation workers were trained and found jobs in different agencies. .

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles such stories of success and transformation of the lives of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

