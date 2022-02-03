Sulabh International transforms life of an ‘untouchable’ woman manual scavenger

Despite the ban on scavenging in India, the practice prevails in many parts of the country. The sanitation work is considered as a job of the people belonging to so-called lower castes and they are often treated as untouchables. The health hazards and poor financial condition also make the situation worse for such workers.

Life was also no different for Uganta Umarwal, who took up manual scavenging only at the age of 10. Uganta used to collect excreta from dry latrines in a basket and walk three kilometres to dump it in the jungle. She earned only Rs 300 every month for this work.

This had left her in a miserable state and resulted in sleep disorder and stress. At times also, she would be beaten up by her mother if she refused to work.

“I would collect excreta from dry latrines in a basket and walk 3 kilometres to dump it in the woods for Rs 300 a month. It was dirty work, and the smell of excreta would drive me mad. I often woke up in the middle of the night, screaming, covered in sweat, feeling numb and afraid. When I refused to do the work, my mother beat me," recalls Uganta.

Uganta was married to a man, who was unemployed, alcoholic and abusive. So, she returned to her parent’s place with her daughters, and went back to scavenging. In 2008, Uganta was rescued by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International.

At the time, she had been working in 15 houses, while her daughters helped her collect the trash. For many years, she had suffered from acute stress and sleep disorder. Dr Pathak promised Uganta a stipend and an opportunity to learn new skills at Sulabh’s vocational centre, Nai Disha, in Rajasthan’s Tonk.

“I enrolled along with my older daughter. I learnt to stitch and was also taught about personal health and hygiene," she said.

The programme helped Uganta make a respectable living by stitching clothes. She said, “I love my job, my life is transformed and I couldn’t be happier. My only regret is I couldn’t educate my daughters."

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched on November 19, 2021, at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event.

Mission Pani, a News 18-Harpic India initiative, is a campaign for water conservation, sanitation and hygiene. The initiative aims to change people’s perspectives and behaviour towards water usage and safe sanitation.

