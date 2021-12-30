Superstar who champions social cause

Akshay Kumar has created a huge fan following, both in India and abroad, because of his work and choice of films. The versatile actor has earned the love and respect of people for his roles on a range of issues championing many social causes. In a career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar has played impressive roles across many genres, often raising issues concerning the common man.

From supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission to narrating a story of a man who stood up for the cause of menstrual hygiene, the National Award-winning actor has been working towards social causes both on-screen and off-screen. The Bollywood star is committed towards raising issues such as sanitation, hygiene, water conservation and mental health among others through his films.

He believes that the changes in society will be visible when we start focusing more on solutions than problems.

Akshay Kumar, who was once known as the poster boy of action drama in Bollywood, has associated himself with films based on patriotic themes and social issues. His 2018 movie Pad Man is a story of a man who manufactures affordable sanitary napkins for women in rural India. Despite the subject being a social taboo, the movie portrayed the message that women are required to use sanitary napkins during menstruation.

In his 2017 release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar is seen fighting a major social issue— lack of toilets in rural India. In the film, he was seen fighting the social and cultural biases on toilet usage, one of the main causes behind the problem of open defecation. In movies like Oh My God and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he dealt with the issues of superstition and mental health.

In 2018, Akshay Kumar, as its ambassador, led the ‘Har Ghar Swachh’ campaign by Harpic India for safe sanitation and access to toilets. In May 2020, Akshay came out in support of a campaign to provide sanitary pads and kits to female daily wage workers during the Covid-19 lock down which was initiated by an NGO.

In a major relief to the drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra, Akshay provided financial assistance of Rs 90 lakh to 180 families of farmers who had died by suicide. He also contributed Rs 50 lakh to Salman Khan’s charitable trust Being Human. He offered financial aid of Rs 1 crore to Chennai’s flood relief in 2015.

In his efforts to tackle violence against women, the actor took the responsibility to empower women with free training in martial arts for self-defence. Akshay Kumar established a martial arts school in Mumbai in 2015 and has so far trained over 4000 women.

Akshay Kumar has starred in over 100 films and won numerous awards, including two Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award for Best Actor. For his outstanding work in the film industry and contribution to social work, in the year 2008, the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada awarded him with the Honorary Doctorate of Law. In 2009, he was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Akshay Kumar is the campaign ambassador for Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 in association with Harpic India, has an objective that ‘every Indian should have access to safe water and sanitation’. The campaign aims to create awareness towards safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

As the campaign tries to amplify all efforts towards access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, its ambassador Akshay Kumar has been at the forefront of this movement.

In January this year, Akshay Kumar while hosting the Mission Paani Waterthon walked the treadmill for over 21 kilometres to create awareness about water conservation and to highlight the plight of the women who walk miles in rural areas for fetching water. At the event, he also shared valuable suggestions on saving water.

