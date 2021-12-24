Training at World Toilet College helps Mumbai sanitation worker land salaried job

Separated from her husband, Sunita Basavraj Bamane was the sole earning

member of her family. To meet her expenses, she worked as a sanitation worker at Dattak Vasti M Ward Project as well as in a grocery store in Chembur, Mumbai.

But it was just not enough, forcing her to pull her daughter out of school owing to severe financial constraints. Fortunately, at the Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad she was furnished with the opportunity to hone her communication skills and explore other livelihood prospects.

The HWTC placement helped her land a job in a safe environment, with a salary of Rs 16,000 per month.

Expressing her happiness over her transformation to a dignified living, Sunita now says that she can well afford the rent for her house and her daughter is back in school.

“I never thought of it that way, because I felt I was only doing what I had to do, to make ends meet, but I realised I was very hardworking—I had been working two jobs, after all—and I could use that to my advantage," says Sunita.

In India, the current practices of maintenance and cleaning of public sanitation facilities regularly puts workers in dangerous situations. The equipment and safety gear provided to them are insufficient to fully mitigate the health hazards they encounter.

On World Toilet Day, a book was released about the lives that were transformed as a result of Harpic India’s initiative. The coffee table book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ talks about sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and are now living a dignified life.

Mission Paani, a joint initiative of News18 and Harpic India, aims to ensure that everyone has access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene. The campaign aims to coordinate all efforts and to create awareness towards access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for every Indian.

