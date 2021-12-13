Why India needs to embrace gender neutral WASH practices

Around 15 tribal girls of Chenara village under Misrata panchayat of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir have dropped out of school in the last two years due to severe shortage of drinking water in this remote hamlet, according to local media reports. The village, around 60km from the Doda district headquarters, is inhabited by poor Gujjar families and the villagers are facing acute water crisis due to drying natural water bodies.

The water scarcity has forced the girls of the village to quit school as they are compelled to travel miles daily to collect drinking water for the household needs and cattle. Fetching water requires multiple trips to the water bodies and girls as well as the women spend nearly 10 hours daily for this. The village is yet to be covered under the Central government’s ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission scheme which aims to supply piped water to every household by 2024.

Advertisement

This is not the only case of women and girls bearing the brunt of the water crisis in rural areas but also there are several such cases across India.

Traditionally in India, fetching water for household needs is seen as a woman’s responsibility for ages particularly in rural areas. Women in many parts walk for hours to collect drinking water. The women and girls don’t get opportunities to pursue education or any income generating activities due to this colossal waste of time.

According to a recent report of the National Commission for Women, a woman in rural Rajasthan walks over 2.5 km daily to have access to the nearest natural source of water.

Advertisement

The water crisis has a significant bearing on the women and girls as it adversely affects their education and health as well as social and economic wellbeing. The disproportionate burden on women associated with fetching water worsens the situation as they lose out on livelihood and economic activities.

Around 256 of 700 districts reported critical or over-exploited ground water levels, according to a 2017 report of the Central Ground Water Board. This indicates a significant reduction in water table in these districts. A 2018 report by NITI Aayog projected that India’s water demand to become double of the available supply by 2030. This could result in more burdens on women. The gender roles associated with water should be reassessed on social, economic and cultural fronts.

Advertisement

The JJM programme comes as a great relief for women in rural parts as over 8.61 crore of the total 19.22 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connection. The Swajal scheme under JJM comprises a women’s development initiative which trains the women in water management. The women are being deployed as plumbers, electricians and water pump operators after skill training.

Advertisement

The Jal Jeevan Mission is empowering women as tap water connection at home saves a lot of time for women that used to be lost in covering long distances to fetch water. The women in villages are now devoting time for education of their children and income generating activities. More importantly, the JJM programme has saved women from the exhaustive physical labour.

Under the JJM the Gram Sabhas work towards long-term water security and supervise the management of village water supply systems. The village Paani Samitis play a key role in planning, management, operation and maintenance of village water supply systems. Women are leading the initiatives of Pani Samitis and maintaining the water supply systems as plumber, electricians and pump operators. Apart from this over 7.1 lakh women have been trained to test the quality of water by using field kits.

Advertisement

The water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) policies are gender sensitive and it’s a welcome step under JJM to increase participation of women in water management. Now there is also a need for a data driven framework to measure the outcomes for addressing gender inequality.

Advertisement

Mission Paani, an initiative by News 18 and Harpic India, advocates access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all in India. The focus of the campaign is to amplify the efforts towards the availability of drinking water for all. Join the Mission Paani Initiative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.