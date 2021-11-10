'1 Kick = Rs 1001': Right-wing Group's Reward to Anyone Who Hits Vijay Sethupathi

A video showing a man kicking Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team at the Bengaluru airport went viral on the internet recently. The actor dismissed the issue as a minor altercation but soon after the video started making rounds, Hindu Makkal Katchi, a right-wing group, announced a reward of Rs 1001 to whoever kicks Vijay Sethupathi.

Hindu Makkal Katchi, on its official Twitter handle, made the announcement, writing: “Arjun Sampath announces cash award for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs 1001/- for anyone who kicks him, until he apologises."

According to reports, Arjun Sampath confirmed to the media about giving a cash reward of Rs 1001 to whoever kicks Vijay Sethupati. Sampath said, “I have announced to give Rs 1001 for every kick."

The right-wing group leader said that the man kicking Vijay Sethupathi in the video is Maha Gandhi. “I announced the cash reward for kicking the actor after learning why Maha Gandhi kicked Vijay Sethupathi and crew."

Sampath said Maha Gandhi wanted to wish Vijay Sethupathi for receiving the National Award but the actor sarcastically replied to him “This is not a nation at all."

“Maha Gandhi ignored it and invited Vijay Sethupathi to attend Paumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Puja but the actor in return said the only God in the world is Jesus. Gandhi got infuriated as the actor insulted our country and Pasumpon," added Sampath.

Sampathadded that after learning the reasons behind the altercation, he announced the cash reward for kicking Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi is a known face in the Tamil film industry. He has played hero, anti-hero and character roles in various South movies.

