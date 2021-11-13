10 Best Hollywood Action Movies of 2021 So Far to Enjoy on a Relaxed Evening

Action movies are everyone’s favourite. Story-wise, they are not hard to follow, and add to it a dash of humour, and they can light up one’s evening in a matter of hours. If you wish to take a break from intense-type cinema and want to watch ‘light’ stuff on a relaxed evening, we bring to you some of the best title releases of 2021 that you must check out without a second thought.

>Red Notice

A star studded cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot powers this Netflix comedy-actioner. It makes for a fun and entertaining watch and is packed with intense action and funny dialogues.

>Nobody

A sub-urban John Wick, Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch, man with a family to protect and one who has a mysterious past. In every sense of the word, it is enthralling and packed with tension.

>No Time to Die

James Bond film No Time To Die gets everything right, from story set up to high octane action, making it one of the must-watch films of 2021.

>Wrath of Man

Jason Statham movies are unmissable and Wrath of Man has the added Guy Ritchie flavour. Truly unmissable and one of the best action films of this year.

>Army of Thieves

It is not so much action as entertainment, but Army of Thieves is a must-watch. It is a heist film that is fast-paced and well made. Perfect for a 2-hour watch.

>Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Salma Hayek matches wits and brawn with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson in this thorough entertainer. A movie jam packed with funny situations and intense action set pieces.

>The Suicide Squad

You may like this movie if you are into superhero stuff. Even though it does not have a remarkable script to rely on, an ensemble cast pulls off one of the most inane action films of the year.

>Gunpowder Milkshake

A group of female assassins wreak havoc in Gunpowder Milkshake. This one has some good action sequences and also a decent storyline to build on.

>Black Widow

Black Widow may not be the best Marvel film till date but it does right by introducing a funny and tough Florence Pugh as Yelena or Black Widow. You can rely on Marvel films to get the action and entertainment quotient just right.

>Free Guy

Not just fun and entertainment, Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds also has it’s heart in the right place. This recently released film is emotional, witty and action packed.

