10 Famous Kamal Haasan Dialogues That Made Him Fans' Favourite

Is there anything superstar Kamal Haasan cannot do? He is an actor, screenwriter, film director, producer, politician and choreographer. He works mostly in Tamil cinema. Haasan made his debut as a child actor in 1960 with the Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma. Since then, he has acted in over 230 movies in Tamil and other languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali.

Kamal Haasan also has a unique way of dialogue delivery, and everyone admires it.

Here is a list of a few famous dialogues delivered on screen by Kamal Hassan.

Kuruthipunal (1995): “Veeramna enna theriyuma? Bayam illadha maadhiri nadikkardhu."

Nayakan (1987): “Naalu perku nalladhuna, edhuvum thappu illa."

Tevar Magan (1992): “Maayan, Unakulla muzhichuttu irukara adhe mirugam, enakulla thoongittu irukku."

Anbe Sivam (2003): “Munna pinna theriyadha oru payanukaaga kanneer vidra andha manasu iruke, adhaan Kadavul."

Dasavathaaram (2008): “Naan kadavul illa nu yenga sonnen? Irundha nalla irukumnu dhaan solren"

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990): “Bheem boy! Bheem boy! Andha locker la irundhu aaru latchathai indha Avinashi naai moonjila vittu yeri."

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006): “ I don’t like violence against women."

Aalavandhan (2001): “Kadavul paadhi, mirugam paadhi, kalandhu seidha kalavai naan."

Vishwaroopam (2013): “I’m a hero and a villain."

Unnaipol Oruvan (2009): “I’m just a stupid common man of this republic."

Kamal Hassan will be seen next in Vikram, an action-thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Rajkamal Films International, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fassil in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on June 3.

