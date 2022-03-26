10 South Films With Grand Opening on Day 1, RRR Tops List

One of the most-awaited films of the year, RRR has hit the theatres on Friday. With the release of SS Rajamouli’s film, the record hunt in Tollywood has started once again. On its first day of release, the film has managed to break all the records. RRR is one of the highest budget films ever made in the South film industry. After Bahubali, SS Rajamouli has returned with a power-packed film and we can surely say, the wait was worth it.

While RRR is breaking all the records, let’s look at some of the top first day collections of Tollywood.

Advertisement

RRR

Needless to say, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has broken all records. With a roaring opening at the box office, the film has, reportedly, earned Rs 23.35 crores in the Nizam area.

Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak was enjoying the position of highest first day grosser till RRR came to the picture. The film released in February 2022 collected Rs 11.85 crores in Nizam territory on its opening day. Saagar K Chandra’s directorial not only earned well but also received great reviews from the critics and audience.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa fever is still on as within four months of its release fans are waiting eagerly for its next part. The film directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, collected Rs 11.44 crores on day one.

Radhe Shyam

Fans were waiting to see Prabhas on the screen. However, Radhe Shyam got mixed reviews which affected its collections. The film released on March 11 this year and managed to gross Rs 10.45 crores.

Saaho

Advertisement

After Baahubali, Prabhas starred in the 2019 action flick Saaho. The film is directed by Sujeeth and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesah, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi among others. The film had a first day Nizam collection of Rs. 9.41 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Rajamouli’s last offering is an all-time classic. With Baahubali 1, the filmmaker created a hype of the second season. In 2017, when the second film released, it got a great opening of Rs. 8.9 crore. Prabhas’ film enjoyed the status of highest first day grosser until 2019.

Vakil Saab

Advertisement

The first day collection for Vakil Saab, directed by Venu Sriram and starring Pawan Kalyan, is Rs. 8.75 crore.

Sarileru Nikevvaru

The 2020 mass entertainer, Sarileru Nikevvaru was directed by Anil Ravipudi and starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film grossed Rs. 8.67 crore on its opening day.

Saira Narasimhareddy

Next on the list is Saira Narasimhareddy. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie opened up with Rs 8.10 crore.

Maharshi

Advertisement

Maharshi is a movie directed by Vamsi Paidipally with superstar Mahesh Babu as the protagonist. On the first day, the film made Rs. 6.38 crore.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.