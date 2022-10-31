10 Tamil Web Series You Should Have Watched Like, Yesterday

With the advent of OTT platforms, web series have become a major source of entertainment for the audience. With captivating stories and out-of-the-box ideas, these web series have struck a chord with audiences. In recent times, a lot of web series have been in Tamil as well which carved a massive fan following among the audience.

Auto Shankar: This crime thriller web series is based on the shocking incidents in Madras between 1985-1995. This series revolves around the life of gangster Auto Shankar, who terrorised the city. This series is directed by Ranga.

Paava Kadhaigal:

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran, this series explores the lives of people who muster the courage for achieving their objectives. This series is a collection of four short films.

Vella Raja:

Directed by Guhan Senniappan, Vella Raja follows the life of a narcotics cop Teresa, who leaves no stone unturned for eliminating drugs from Chennai. She gets into loggerheads with Deva, a gangster who controls the drug trade in the city.

Kallachirippu:

This nail-biting thriller directed by Rohit Nandakumar follows the ramifications of a forced marriage suffered by 24-year-old Mahati. This series kept the audience hanging at the last moment.

Iru Dhuruvam:

This psycho-thriller narrates the story of Viktor, who is suspected by every one of murdering his wife and daughter. M. Kumaran directed this series and received accolades from the audience and critics alike.

Fingertip:

This series raised the topic of how rampant cybercrime is happening with the help of some applications. Director Shivakar Srinivasan made this nail-biting thriller.

Vilangu:

This series directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj revolves around the life of sub-inspector Paridhi who has to solve the crime of unidentified dead bodies. He is also traumatized by issues in his personal life.

Suzhal - The Vortex

This investigative thriller directed by Gayatri and Pushkar follows the story of a missing minor girl.

November Story:

This series starring Tamannaah Bhatia was a massive hit among the audience and narrates the story of a crime novelist found at a murder scene. It was directed by Indhra Subramaniam.

Breathe:

Directed by Mayank Sharma, this series revolves around Danny Mascarenhas, a football player who goes on a rampage to kill people to get a donor for his son Josh.

