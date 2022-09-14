10 Years of Barfi: Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Anurag Basu Directorial

Barfi, which completes 10 years of its release on September 14, 2022, is a heart-warming tale of selfless love between what society would call two imperfect humans. Directed by Anurag Basu, the Hindi cinema masterpiece stars Ranbir Kapoor as Murphy and Priyanka Chopra as Jhilmil.

As the film completes a decade, here are some lesser-known interesting facts about the offbeat movie

In the film, Ranbir, who played the role of a deaf and dumb person, goes around with the name Barfi, but in actuality, his parents named him Murphy. The versatile actor was the first and only choice of director for this role. It is known that to get in the skin of the character, Ranbir locked himself in the room for a long time so that he could do justice to his role on screen.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and earned approx. 175 crores at the box office. While Priyanka succeeded in portraying the character of a mentally-challenged girl, Ileana D’cruz also made a strong presence with her supporting character of Shruti Ghosh.

Anurag Basu had earlier cast Katrina alongside Ranbir and the film was titled Khamoshi, but later Katrina refused to do the film and the title of the film was also changed. There were speculations that she left the film because of Priyanka, although the reason was vague.

In the 2013 Filmfare Awards, Barfi was nominated in 13 categories and Ranbir bagged the Best Actor Award for the film. And, in IIFA, the film was nominated in 21 categories, here too Ranbir was honoured with the Best Actor Award and Priyanka missed it.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here