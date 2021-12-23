10 Years Of Don 2: When Priyanka Chopra Forgot Her Dialogue Because of Shah Rukh Khan

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 2 has completed 10 glorious years of its release. Featuring a high-grade supporting cast, Don 2 hit the theatres a decade ago on 23 December 2011. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 2 was a sequel to his film Don. As the movie went on to become a blockbuster at the box office, King Khan impressed his fans. The film also has Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Lara Dutta, and others in important roles.

On this occasion, let us tell you an anecdote that dates back to the shooting days of the film.

Shahrukh Khan has an unrivalled fan following across the world. Every new and old female actor has the desire to work with King Khan. Something similar was the case with Priyanka Chopra too.

Priyanka got a chance to work with SRK in Don. Then, in Don 2, both teamed up again. However, during the shooting of the film, she was scared too.

Talking to the media, Priyanka Chopra once revealed an incident that occurred during the shoot. Desi Girl had said that she was so scared that she could not even remember her lines. A fight scene had to be filmed between Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan. For that, SRK had to hold Priyanka by her throat tightly.

Priyanka said, “When Shahrukh Khan grabbed my throat, I got very nervous and forgot my dialogue. I couldn’t remember what my lines were."

When the film was released, the scintillating chemistry of Priyanka and Shahrukh, the action sequences as well as King Khan’s Don avatar made the film a grand success. Music for Don 2 was given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

