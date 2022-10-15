10 Years Of Saif and Kareena, Bollywood's Numero Uno Couple

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two first worked together in the 2003 film LOC Kargil and then three years later in the critically acclaimed Omkara. However, it was the sets of the action-comedy film Tashan, where the duo is said to have fallen for each other. Now, as the couple celebrates their 10th wedding anniversary this October 16, let us have a look back at the times when they treated us to some titbits about their love story.

When it comes to Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo, she never hesitates in displaying love for her beau on social media. The actress has been sharing some intriguing posts on her Instagram to mark her wedding anniversary.

Kareena has a special art of storytelling through her captions and this is truly evident in her posts. In 2021, she posted a throwback picture with Saif on Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for her husband. “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," she wrote in the caption on her 9th wedding anniversary.

In the picture, Kareena is seen lovingly wrapping her arms around Saif as they both flash an adorable smile for the click.

Celebrating her 8th wedding anniversary, Kareena dropped another love-filled picture on Instagram with Saif along with a quirky note. “Once upon a time there was a girl named Bebo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond," Kareena captioned the post.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Kareena to drop another photo to mark her 10th wedding anniversary.

