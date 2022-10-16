100 Days To Pathaan Trends As Shah Rukh Khan Fans Start Countdown to SRK's Return to Big Screens

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are super excited to witness their favourite actor’s return to the big screens! So much so that they have started a countdown to SRK’s film Pathaan’s teaser release. King Khan might have been away from the big screen for quite some time but his fans seem to have the exact account of his upcoming appearance. Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fans are leaving no stone unturned to welcome SRK in the biggest way possible and for that, they have already kick-started a social media trend to remind us that the film is only 100 days away from releasing.

Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, across the world and the rather eventful day stays exactly 100 days away from today, October 16. It’s a countdown to glory, so to speak, for the millions of fans who have taken to social media to help the ‘#100DaystoPathaan’ trend gain momentum. Notably, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, marks Khan’s return to cinema halls after more than 4 years.

Several SRK fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the megastar’s return.

One of the fans shared a video shot of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh's bungalow Mannat. It showcased their craze for the movie and their fav star. Another fan wrote, "Just 100 days to Pathaan and we can't keep calm!" wrote a Shah Rukh Khan fan page on Twitter while another user urged planet Earth to rotate a bit faster because they couldn't wait for the film!" "#100DaysToPathaan This one I just can't wait for too long… Pls can we skip the next 3 months directly and enter Jan???? Oh Earth ! Pls start rotating a bit faster and complete ur revolution around the sun a bit quicker i can't wait to watch @iamsrk on the big screen," wrote a third fan. "Shah Rukh Khan is going to compensate for the past one decade. #100DaysToPathaan," tweeted another SRK fan. Speaking about Pathaan, the action thriller is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain and Dubai. John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as RAW agent Feroz Pathaan and he will be joined by former co-star Deepika Padukone in the pursuits. Dimple Kapadia was cast in December 2020 to play a key role and John Abraham was brought on board in June of 2021. As per a report in OTT Play, the action thriller will also feature actors Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan with both of them slated to reprise their roles as RAW spy Avinash Singh Rathore and Major Kabir Dhaliwal respectively (from the TIGER franchise and War, respectively) to make this a cross-over collaboration worth waiting for. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen reprising his role as Feroz Pathaan in Salman Khan Tiger 3. Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s directorial Jawan starring with Nayanthara in a key role. There are also reports that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to release on the silver screen on June 2, next year in five languages. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.

