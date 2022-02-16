11-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Being Denied Money To Book Tickets For Bheemla Nayak

An eleven-year-old boy died by suicide after his father refused to give him money to book a movie ticket in advance for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak. The unfortunate incident happened in Telangana’s Jagtial on Monday night.

Navadeep, a Class 8 student, wanted to book a ticket in advance for the new movie Bheemla Nayak as his friends had already booked the tickets. He requested his father, Narsaiah, to give him Rs 300 on Monday night for tickets. Narsaiah did not have money at the time. The child went to another room of the house and locked himself inside after his father’s response.

When the family broke open the door, the boy was hanging on the balcony. The boy had hung himself from the balcony ceiling with a lungi.

The much-anticipated action film Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, will premiere on February 25, 2022. This Pawan Kalyan’s first onscreen collaboration with Rana Daggubati.

After two postponements, the producers finally made an official announcement about the release date on Tuesday.

Originally, the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film was set to be released on January 12, 2022. The release of Bheemla Nayak has been postponed due to requests from the producers of RRR and Radhe Shyam.

Trivikram Srinivas, a well-known director, wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

