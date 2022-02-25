11 Years of Tanu Weds Manu: Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan’s BTS Pictures from Rom-Com

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer much loved rom-com Tanu Weds Manu completes 11 years on the horizon of Indian cinema today, on February 25. To celebrate the occasion, the filmmaker’s production house Colour Yellow Productions took fans down memory lane by posting some never-seen-before pictures from behind the scenes of the film.

In the pictures, we can see Aanand L Rai setting his frame and in conversation with Maddy aka Manu. In some more BTS pictures, Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan are also seen in full Tanu and Manu glory in the middle of a shot.

Advertisement

Taking to their Instagram handle, the renowned production house has also shared a sweet video to mark the 11 years of Tanu Weds Manu. The short clip takes the viewers to a synopsis of the film and the reasons behind the hit story of the much-loved flick. The caption to the video read," Shaadi ke 11 saal mubarak to imperfectly perfect couple ."

Advertisement

The film’s 11th anniversary also marks 11 years of his production house. And to commemorate the huge landmark, Colour Yellow Productions shared a video on their Instagram wall. The video comprised of a video that featured glimpses from the several blockbusters released, including Ranjhanaa, Tumbaad, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Tanu Weds Manu, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Manmarziyaan to name a few.

They captioned the video as, “Celebrating 11 years of entertainment, 11 years of story telling, 11 years of breaking stereotypes, 11 years of creating beautiful memories!Celebrating 11 beautiful years of Colours Yellow @aanandlrai."’

Talking about Tanu Weds Manu, the film that turned out to be a winner at the box office had incredible plots and a mixed bag of emotions. The film had all the makings of a spectacular family entertainer. Juxtaposing a shy, geeky boy with a rowdy, talkative girl, Tanu Weds Manu is 120 minutes of pure, unadulterated entertainment that kept the viewers hooked. The movie has elements of comedy, romance, and tension with a tight and fast-paced storyline written by Himanshu Sharma with interesting twists and turns.

Sharing about the upcoming films, Aanand L Rai has movies like Raksha Bandhan, An Action Hero, Gorkha, and Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.