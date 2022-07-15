11 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Abhay Deol Goes on a Trip With 'Cheap Bagwati', Fans in Awe of His Hotness

Friday marks eleven years since Zoya Akhtar’s notable film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in theatres. To mark the occasion, Abhay Deol shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The 46-year-old actor shared a series of selfies from his car, dedicated to the film which showed three friends going on a road trip across Spain. Abhay was seen in a white t-shirt and bright orange-tinted sunglasses in the selfie. The actor sported salt and pepper stubble as well. However, it is the bag in the backseat that emerged as the star of the Instagram post.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. In the movie, the three friends, played by Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay go on a road trip. The movie also featured a €12,000 Hermes Kelly handbag that Hrithik’s character Arjun bought for Abhay aka Kabir’s fiancée. After knowing the price of the bag, Farhan’s character in the movie addresses it as Bagwati.

Abhay’s latest Instagram post also seems to feature a Bagwati but according to the actor, it is a cheaper version of the handbag that was seen in the movie. The caption along with the Instagram post read, “It’s not what you wear but how you wear it.” The caption was followed by some quirky hashtags that read, “Road trip,” “Cross country,” “Bagwati in the background of first picture,” “Cheap Bagwati,” “I'm cheap Bagwati.”

Fans took to the comment section to compliment the actor, especially his smile. One comment read, “Ok stop being this hot," while another read, ““That’s where the trouble began. That smile. That damned smile"."

To commemorate the eleventh anniversary of ZNMD, filmmaker Zoya also shared a collage of pictures on her Instagram Story.

Most recently, the actor was seen in sports drama Jungle Cry. The film was directed by Sagar Ballary. The movie narrates the story of twelve underprivileged children from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Orissa, who go on to win the U14 Rugby World Cup in England.

