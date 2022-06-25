12 Years of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi: The Film That Made Udhayanidhi Stalin a Star

Udhayanidhi Stalin is currently on cloud nine following the success of the film Nenjuku Needhi. His portrayal of an honest police officer was applauded by the fans. Udhayanidhi had embarked on his acting career with the film Aadhavan. His career, however, got a major boost with the film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, which was directed by M. Rajesh. Oru Kal Oru Kannadi was released on April 13, 2012, and Udhayanidhi successfully carved a niche amongst the audience.

Oru Kal Oru Kannadi narrates the story of Saravanan, who wishes to marry Meera and leaves no stone unturned to impress her. Meera’s character was portrayed by Hansika Motwani. Saravanan also takes the help of his friend Parthasarathy in the process.

In a big twist to the film, Meera’s wedding gets fixed to an industrialist’s son. Udhayanidhi was the recipient of the Filmfare Award South in the best male debut category. He was also nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards under the best male debutant category.

The best part of this film was the comedy scenes shared by Udhayanidhi and Santhanam. Santhanam had enacted Parthasarathy’s character. Their comedy sequences are still enjoyed a lot by the audience. Santhanam’s natural flair for comedy was applauded by many. The audience also appreciated composer Harris Jayaraj’s background music, which made comedy scenes even more hilarious.

It has been 10 years since Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’s release but the audience is still in awe of the film. Jangiri Madhumitha, Saranya Ponvannan, Sayaji Shinde, Azhagam Perumal and other actors were there in Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. This film was bankrolled by Red Giant Movies. Sayaji enacted the role of Hansika’s father and his acting was also appreciated.

Apart from acting and comedy scenes, its music is also remembered. The song Venaam Machan was a hit among the audience. The foot-tapping number is extremely famous even today. Harris Jayaraj’s music was fantastic and made this song a stellar success. Naresh Iyer and Velmurugan provided vocals to this song.

