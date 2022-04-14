2.9 Million People Pre-Booked Tickets To KGF: Chapter 2 on BookMyShow

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which hit the cinemas on Thursday, has already received a big thumbs up from the fans and critics alike. The film’s popularity among the audience can be gauged from the fact that 2.9 million people pre-booked the tickets to KGF: Chapter 2 on BookMyShow.

Earlier, 2.2 million people showed interest in booking tickets for Ajith-starrer Valimai, which was released in February, and KGF: Chapter 2 was expected to break the record on the day of its release.

Advertisement

KGF: Chapter 2 has raked in rave reviews from the audience and the critics. The audience is going gaga over Yash’s stellar performance in the film.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj alongside Yash.

Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography of the film, while Ravi Basrur has given the music for the film.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 23 October 2020, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. However, the release was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In January 2021, the makers announced that KGF: Chapter 2 would be released theatrically on 16 July 2021. However, in August 2021, 14 April 2022 was fixed as the release date. The film has premiered in Kannada and dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Advertisement

KGF: Chapter 2 has been reportedly released on more than 10,000 screens worldwide. In India, the film has been released on over 6000 screens.

The makers of the KGF franchise have teased the new chapter in the post-credit scene of KGF Chapter 2, according to the movie-goers who have already watched the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.