2022 Golden Globes to Go Ahead Without Celeb Presenters, Audience or Media Post Industry Boycott

The 2022 Golden Globes will be held in a rudimentary form sans celebrity presenters, media and audience attending the awards ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globes, has been accused of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption. Television rights-holder NBC last year pulled the plug on its annual awards broadcast.

The HFPA diversity row was triggered by a Los Angeles Times investigation last year showing that the organization at the time did not have a single Black member. It was assumed that the Globes this year would be summarily canceled. However, the organisers have announced that the awards ceremony will be held on January 9 from the Globes’ usual Beverly Hills hotel venue, in a program the organization said was set to highlight “the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA."

No celebrities agreed to participate this year at the awards which is considered the biggest party of the awards season every year. No audience will be present for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, the group said, citing health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The Golden Globes have traditionally been second in importance only to the Oscars in Hollywood’s film awards season, but their credibility has been thrown into question.

The Power of the Dog and Belfast are leading nominations this year. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog got seven nods each. South Korea’s sensational survival drama Squid Game has been nominated in three categories, including Best TV Series-Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series-Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV. ‘Succession,’ about a squabbling family media conglomerate, bagged a leading five nominations.

