2022 Grammy Winner Falu Announces Her First India Tour Beginning This Month

Grammy Award-winner Falu Shah aka Falu is going to be playing her first India tour since she made history by receiving the prestigious gramophone for the Best Children’s Album (A Colorful World) earlier this year. Her victory is momentous because it marks the first time that an Indian woman — born, raised and musically trained in India — has won a Grammy in this category. Falu was also the only South Asian to be nominated in this category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. And this month, she returns to her motherland to launch her India tour.

Spanning three cities — Mumbai, Pune and Goa — Falu’s India tour will see her play in venues across the country that encompass the metropolis’ culture as well as heartbeat. From antisocial in Mumbai and High Spirits in Pune to Reggae Haven in Goa, Falu will bring her signature combination of Indian classical music and new-age as well as western styles to the audience. She will be supported by distinguished poet Nirmika Singh in Mumbai and Pune.

Talking about it, Falu says, “I am truly humbled and excited to come back home and share my music with my fellow Indians. You all have loved, nurtured and supported me throughout my musical journey. Hence, it’s incredibly special for me to perform in India."

The singer, who secured a Grammy nomination previously in 2019 for her kids’ album Falu’s Bazaar, adds, “It will be my first time performing in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, and I would love for people to experience the nostalgia with me as I find myself at home on stage in India. My band and I are preparing a special set just for the audience in India. I’m looking forward to playing on my motherland’s soil and meeting everyone in person!"

Falu’s eponymous debut album was even featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History’s Beyond Bollywood exhibit as representative of the voice of Indian American trendsetting artistes. Since winning the Grammy, she performed at the White House for a Diwali party, and has received several honours in the US. She has also been bestowed with a Citation at New York City’s Mayor’s Diwali celebration, a Proclamation from the New York City Council, as well as a call to perform and teach for Carnegie Hall’s Sing Sing Prison Program, among others.

