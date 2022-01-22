2022 is Going to be Special for Vikrant Singh Rajput. Here's Why

This year is going to be special for Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput because this year, he will be seen doing some important films. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of the film Majhdhar, in which he plays the lead role. Recently, some pictures from the sets of the film also went viral. In these pictures, the actor can be seen spending some good time with his co-stars on set.

As per reports, the film is being shot in Uttar Pradesh. It is being directed by well-known Bhojpuri personalities Alok Singh and Manoj Singh Tiger. Vikrant’s films that will be released this year include Race, Ajnabi, Tu Tu Main Main, and Majhdhar. All these films are scheduled to release this year. All these projects are very different from each other and the audience will also get to see Vikrant in different roles.

The shooting schedules for all these films are in different stages. It will be interesting for all Vikrant fans to know that the actor is very serious about his scripts. He selects films on the basis of their stories and he has talked about this in his previous interviews. Vikrant is Monalisa’s husband. She is also a very well-known actress. Vikrant believes that he has always received the love of the viewers of Bhojpuri cinema. This is the reason that he wants to do films which provide healthy entertainment.

Vikrant also believes that there has been a lot of change in Bhojpuri cinema but it was very important. The actor wants to do projects of all the languages like Bhojpuri, Hindi and more. He has also done some web series, in which his work has been appreciated.

