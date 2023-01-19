21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur Lives a Lavish Life: Know Her Net Worth, House And Cars

Avneet Kaur is a social media influencer, actress, model and TikTok star. She is best known for her appearance in TV shows like Savitri, Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandani, and Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The 21-year-old actress has come a long way in her career. She is one of the most promising young actresses on Indian television, and she is on her way to making her mark in Bollywood. Avneet is all set to feature in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Avneet has huge popularity on social media, where she shares a glimpse of a luxurious lifestyle with her fans. According to reports, the actress has a net worth of nearly $2 million, as of 2023. Television serials are her main source of income. She also earns a lot through her Instagram account. She has more than 32 million Instagram followers and has received constant praise for her distinctive approach to content creation. She reportedly makes more than Rs 5 lakh a month. She charges more than Rs 50,000 for paid advertisements on her social media platforms. It is estimated that she earns Rs 1.5 crores annually. She also relies on her YouTube channel, where she posts videos weekly.

Let us take a look at Avneet’s house and car collections:

House:

One of India’s rising stars in the Hindi entertainment industry, Avneet lives a luxurious life in Mumbai. She and her family live in a lavish apartment. The beautiful and extremely opulent house is located in a posh neighbourhood. She also owns two or three homes in Punjab, her home state.

Cars:

Avneet enjoys spending a lot of money on cars and drives many of them. She owns a Toyota Fortuner, a Skoda Cadillac and a Hyundai Creta, all of which cost her approximately Rs 33 lakh each. She also owns a Skoda Kodiaq. She is frequently seen travelling in these cars.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani in 2012. Now, she will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming romantic dark satire film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and is written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

