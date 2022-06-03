Home » News » Movies » 22-Year-Old Delhi Singer Sheel Sagar Found Dead At His Residence

22-Year-Old Delhi Singer Sheel Sagar Found Dead At His Residence

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 03, 2022, 14:47 IST

Delhi-based singer-composer Sheel Sagar has been reportedly found dead at his residence. The reason for his death is not known yet. The incident came to the light when his friends and colleagues from Delhi paid tribute to the young and talented singer on social media. He was just 22.

Other than his singing, Sagar was known for playing many instruments. Among various instruments, Sagar used to play piano, guitar, and saxophone.

He attained fame with his acoustic debut single, If I Tried, which was released last year itself. On Spotify, the song amassed over 40,000 streams. In 2021, Sagar went on to release three more singles — Before It Goes, Still, and Mr Mobile Man – Live.

Sagar’s Mr Mobile Man track was recorded live during his performance at 32nd Avenue (Milestone)’s The Piano Man Jazz Club in Gurugram.

Soon after the news of Sagar’s demise broke out, many expressed their grief and shock on social media. One user tweeted, “What’s going on with the musicians? First Sidhu, then KK, and now Sheel!?"

first published: June 03, 2022, 14:47 IST