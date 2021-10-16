23 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar Reminisces ‘Pyaar, Dosti and a Bunch of Memories’

23 years ago, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial debut with one of the most popular romantic Bollywood films of all time, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The story, which combined two love triangles, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan, continues to be a fan-favourite to date. The dialogues, songs and performances of all the cast members garnered hoots and cheers in cinema halls at the time of its release and are still etched in the memories of the Bollywood cine-buffs. Karan, who is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the film’s release, penned a note of heartfelt gratitude on Instagram. Thanking the team of his debut film and the fan viewers, Karan wrote, “Gratitude to the best cast, crew and the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on.”

Through a montage featuring snippets that make Kuch Kuch Hota hai unforgettable, Karan listed, “Generation defining romance, timeless symphonies, soul touching friendships and rhythm of unrequited feelings.” The video ended with a note that said, “Not just a film, an emotion that remains eternal.”

Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, among many fans and celebrities, appeared in the comments to join the celebrations.

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Sana Saeed, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998.

In August, Karan appeared as a special guest on the reality show Indian Idol 12. He shared an interesting anecdote on signing Salman for KKHH, who played the role of Aman. The filmmaker recalled on the show that initially he was turned down by three to four actors as they did not want to play Aman’s role. Salman agreed to do the part without even listening to the narration. He told Karan that he knows his father, late producer Yash Johar and that’s why he gave his nod.

