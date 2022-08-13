23 Years of Taal: Not Anil Kapoor But Govinda Was the First Choice For the Film

Anil Kapoor has won many hearts with his acting chops and charming personality. In a career spanning over four decades, the 65-year-old has delivered several memorable performances. Anil Kapoor has even worked in Hollywood blockbusters like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Out of all the hit films that Anil Kapoor has delivered, Subhash Ghai’s Taal remains the most special to his fans. The romantic drama was released on August 13 in 1999 and also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.

On Taal’s 23rd anniversary, Anil Kapoor shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film on Instagram. The versatile actor has also shared some interesting anecdotes about the film and penned a touching note in the caption. In the caption, Anil Kapoor has expressed his gratitude to filmmaker Subhash Ghai for choosing him for Taal. The actor has also revealed that the lead role was first offered to Govinda.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me. It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire, I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman Subhash Ghai and for four hugely successful milestone films with him."

Taal was about a love triangle. The film’s soundtrack was composed by AR Rahman and its songs are popular even today.

Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The comedy-drama has received decent reviews from both the critics and the audience. Fans have appreciated Anil Kapoor’s comic timing in the film that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

