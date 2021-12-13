25-Year-Old Mumbai Actress Arrested For Torturing, Assaulting Minor Househelp

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old female actor after she allegedly assaulted her house help repeatedly. That the domestic help didn’t work properly was said to be the reason for the assault, according to reports. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, the actor tortured the house help for not completing the work on time.

The police swung into action after the victim filed a complaint against the actor.

The victim stated that she could not file the complaint earlier and accused the actor of making her videos and clicking photos without clothes. The accused has been sent to police custody till Monday.

Advertisement

As per the reports, the actor, a Versova resident, has been arrested for allegedly beating up her help, who has also alleged that the former stripped and harassed. Besides, the victim further told the police that the actor attacked her with sandals causing her head injury.

When the victim was taken to the hospital, her relatives saw the injury and informed the police. The police have currently registered an FIR under sections 326 (assault), 354 (b) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to commit assault) and sections 504 (intentional insult) with the Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

Apart from the torture, reports say that the actor knew the househelp was a minor and yet kept her on work. The victim said that she was tolerating the mistreatment for a long time, but the recent assault left her with no option but to file the complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.