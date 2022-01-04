25 Years of Hitler, The Film That Turned Things Around For Chiranjeevi's Acting Career

This year marks the 25 years of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Hitler. Producer Editor Mohan’s son Mohan Raja recently shared a photo on social media on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the film. Recalling the journey, Mohan raja wrote, “#25yearsofHitler #Hitler to #Godfather"

Here’s the post: https://twitter.com/jayam_mohanraja/status/1478076365442215936?s=20

Mohan Raja was then the assistant director for Hitler. He is now working with Chiranjeevi on The Godfather, a Telugu remake of super hit Malayalam film Lucifer.

Released on January 4, 1996, Hitler completed 25 glorious years. On occasion, here are some surprising facts you probably didn’t know.

Advertisement

Hitler, starring Chiranjeevi, was a Telugu remake of Mammootty’s blockbuster Malayalam film. Directed by Muthyala Subbaiah, Hitler was a major turning point in the megastar’s acting career. Even though it was a remake, the film’s script was changed by the director as per the taste of the Telugu audience.

Back in 1994, the megastar was facing a huge downfall in his career. After giving blockbuster movies like Gharana Mogudu, Gang Leader, Muta Mesthri, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Rowdy Alludu, Chiranjeevi faced consecutive flops with Bigg Boss, Mugguru Monagaallu Rikshavodu, and Aapadbhandavudu, etc.

At that time, Chiranjeevi took a year-long break from the industry and returned with Hitler. The film shows him as an overprotective brother, who is trying to keep his five sisters safe from the realities of the cruel world, faces antagonism when his sisters turn against him. The movie was released on the occasion of Sankranti and soon became a sensational hit of the time.

Soon after the film became a blockbuster hit, Chiranjeevi was highly praised for his performance as an angry young man and the brother of 5 sisters. Legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao played the role of Chiranjeevi’s father in the movie, and the protagonist role was played by Prakash Raj. Moreover, along with Rambha’s glamour show, Rajendra Prasad and Sudhakar’s comedy are also among the highlights of the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.