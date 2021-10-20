26 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: When Kajol Described Simran as Boring But Relatable

October 20 marks the 26th anniversary of Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The movie, which was the directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Chopra, starred Kajol as Simran and Shah Rukh Khan as Raj in the lead roles. Over the years, the actors from the movie have shared several anecdotes from the movie which became a cult classic among Bollywood romance movies.

Last year, when the movie completed its silver jubilee, Kajol spoke to Filmfare and revealed how she felt about her character in the movie. The actor told the entertainment magazine that she thought Simran was a little “boring to be honest" but she recognised her. Talking about how the character was quite relatable, Kajol said that she had realised that there is a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know. She commented on the righteous trait of the character and said that there is always that willingness to do the right thing.

The 47-year-old actress said that a lot of people do not do the right thing even though they want to do it. Describing Simran’s thought process as a fictional character, Kajol said, “You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling that you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world." For Kajol, Simran was just like that and she thought the character was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool.

Talking about the movie produced by the Yash Raj productions, Kajol described it as “timeless", because according to her, everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and Raj. Kajol guessed that the audience liked the characters a lot and they have liked them for years and years now. She further said that the movie is one of those things that one always likes and probably will always like.

