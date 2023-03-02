Anil Kapoor tops the list of the most versatile and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. His tremendous range as an actor has been witnessed in films like Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Judaai and many others. Judaai is one of his much-talked about films to date and it featured him opposite the two most sought-after actresses at the time — Sridevi and Rangeela girl Urmila Matondkar. Judaai completed 26 years on February 28 and Anil tweeted a couple of pictures.

Anil Kapoor also remembered how nervous he was to share screen space and dance alongside Sridevi and Urmila. In the first photo, he can be seen posing for the camera along with Sridevi and Urmila. In the second picture, producer Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband is also present. Check out his tweet below.

“The decision to do Judaai was not an easy one for me at the time, but I’m so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies - Sri and Urmila, and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri ji & Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers," Kapoor wrote.

Anil also tweeted that even 26 years later, he has a smile on his face when he remembers the memories he made while working on this film.

Several social media users also agreed with the same and tweeted that the concept of this film was way ahead of its time. One user jokingly said that Sridevi correctly forecasted global inflation and made the realistic move to sell her husband. “This movie was so ahead of its time. Sridevi foresaw global inflation & made a realistic move to sell her husband. Money>Honey. Mad respect," the user wrote.

Judaai narrates the story of a woman Kajal Verma (Sridevi), who agrees to give her husband to a rich woman Jhanhvi Sahni (Urmila) in exchange for money. However, Kajal later realises that with a luxurious life, she has to pay a heavy price for this decision. Directed by Raj Kanwar, this film was appreciated for its unique concept.

