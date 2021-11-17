27-year-old Arrested in Connection With Threats to Blow up Actor Vijay's House

Tamil Nadu police have arrested a 27-year-old man, who allegedly threatened actor Thalapathy Vijay that he would blow up his house with a bomb. The actor has been threatened twice so far. The last threat came as recently as Monday morning. The police, along with the anti-bomb squad, reached the actor’s residence immediately to attend to the sensitive situation. A case has been registered on the complaint by Vijay’s manager. It is reported that the arrested had previously threatened to blow up the residence of superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Police Official said, “This person had made a similar threat call to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (MK Stalin), opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) and actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar. The accused Bhuvaneshwaran, who has been giving these threats to big personalities through fake calls, is mentally unstable. Our team of brave officers has arrested him."

As per the reports, in the wee hours of November 15, the Tamil Nadu State Police Master Control Room received a call claiming that a bomb had been planted at Vijay’s residence in Chennai. On receiving the information, officials immediately took action and sent a team of officers and policemen along with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squad to Vijay’s residence Nilakarnai.

However, the Bomb Detective and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog team did not find any bomb. The police teams were also sent to search the miscreant and soon arrested the 27-year-old accused. The person has been identified as S Bhuvaneshwara, a resident of the Villupuram District.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is shooting for Nelson Dilip Kumar’s Beast these days. The film will be released on the big screens in April 2022. Pooja Hegde will be working as the lead heroine in the film.

