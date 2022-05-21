27 Years Of Sundar C In Tamil Industry: Five Of His Best Films

Vinayagar Sundar Vel or Sundar C completed 27 years in the Tamil film industry on May 19 this year. Sundar started his journey as an assistant director to Manivannan. He got his first break as a director with the movie Murai Maman. Though he wanted Sarathkumar to play the lead role in the movie but due to some reason the actor could not work in this film. Sundar C went on to make the movie with Malayalam actor Jayaram in the lead. The movie was released on May 19, 1995 in theatres. Ever since, he has directed some of the most successful films of Tamil industry.

Here’s a look at some of his best directorial work in the past 27 years.

1. Anbe Sivam

Anbe Sivam is considered as the finest movie of Sundar’s career. This cult classic saw Sundar move away from his usual comedy genre to direct Madhavan and Kamal Haasan. Though the film was commercially unsuccessful, it received much recognition and Madhavan received the Best Actor award at the 2003 Tamil Nadu State Films Awards.

2. Winner

You might know this movie by the Kaipulla meme template. Winner saw Vadivelu as Kaipulla in the movie and his performance won hearts. This was an ordinary movie but it was elevated to an extraordinary level with the help of Sundar’s humorous scenes that were performed really well by Vadivelu.

3. Arunachalam

Sundar directed superstar Rajnikanth in this comedy epic. The audience received the movie really well. In this movie Rajnikanth played a double role. It featured Raghuvaran, Soundarya and Senthil in supporting roles.

4. Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru

Santhanam and Siddharth acted in prominent roles in this movie along with Hansika Motwani. The movie was known for its amazing humour. Samantha Ruthprabhu and Rana Daggubati also played cameos in the movie. Santhanam nailed his role as a love guru in the movie and the film was applauded by the audience.

5. Giri

Another combination of the humorous script by Sundar C and the comedy actor Vadivelu, Giri, is regarded as one of the best comedy flicks of all times in the Tamil industry. The outstanding performance by Vadivelu and the well-written and directed humour moments by Sundar C were well appreciated by both audiences and the critics.

